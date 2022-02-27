Piper Sandler Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.05.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

