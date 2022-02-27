Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

