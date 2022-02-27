Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

