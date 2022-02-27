Phore Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $716,728.92 and $3,221.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002956 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00380944 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,257,642 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

