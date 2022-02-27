Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. 52,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 43,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

