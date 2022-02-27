Phantasma Energy Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $14,228.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,083,168 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

