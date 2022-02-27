Phala Network (PHA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.49 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Phala Network has a market cap of $61.55 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00110099 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

