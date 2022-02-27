Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.