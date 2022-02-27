Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 316 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 76,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

