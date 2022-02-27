Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

