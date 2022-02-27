Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

