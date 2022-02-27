Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,866 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 137.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 22.0% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $1,072,000.

PJUL opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

