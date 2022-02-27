Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $232,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

