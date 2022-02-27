Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Etsy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

