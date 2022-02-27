Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.