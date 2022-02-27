Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

