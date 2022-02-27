Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

