Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 676,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

