Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Head to Head Contrast

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 26.61% 7.66% 0.78% Peoples Bancorp 18.66% 10.34% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $33.57 million 3.39 $8.04 million $2.27 14.19 Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.51 $47.73 million $2.01 15.73

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

