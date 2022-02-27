Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells $26,036.94 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

