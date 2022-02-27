Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

