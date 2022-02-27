PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of PDCE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.