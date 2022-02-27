Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) vs. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Critical Analysis

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paysafe and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -14.23% -8.41% -3.03% Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.93% 6.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.43 billion 1.56 -$126.71 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.67 $22.98 billion $3.73 28.94

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paysafe and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alibaba Group 2 3 23 0 2.75

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $10.72, indicating a potential upside of 249.26%. Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $204.88, indicating a potential upside of 89.81%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Paysafe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

