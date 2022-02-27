Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,677,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

