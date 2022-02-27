Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 295,780 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 525,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 514,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $11,311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

