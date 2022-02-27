Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 65.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.