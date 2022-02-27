Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $363,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 250,776.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 137,927 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $8,360,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

HON stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

