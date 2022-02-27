Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $338,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.