Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

