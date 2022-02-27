Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 32.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.