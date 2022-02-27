Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.