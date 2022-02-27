Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

A number of research firms have commented on PANL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.