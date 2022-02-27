Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.38.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$29.59 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 over the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

