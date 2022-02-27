Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.