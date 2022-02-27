Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 3,554,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,752. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

