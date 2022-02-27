Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

