Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 147,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,502,340 shares.The stock last traded at $40.09 and had previously closed at $39.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.