Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 16th

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Ottawa Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.98.
