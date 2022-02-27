Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

