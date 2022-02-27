Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

