Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.