Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.
In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
