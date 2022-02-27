Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

