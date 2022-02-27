Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,805. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

