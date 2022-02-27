Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.97 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

