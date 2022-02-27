OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 36344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 286,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 214,532 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

