Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT Lowered to €11.50 at UBS Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONXXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

