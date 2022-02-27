Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.82.

OHI opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

