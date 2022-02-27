Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed Sells 40,517 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

