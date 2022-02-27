Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed Sells 40,517 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
About Omega Flex (Get Rating)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
