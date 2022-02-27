Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $256,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ONB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

