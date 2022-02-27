Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Azul worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.92 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Azul Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.