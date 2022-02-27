Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,904,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,821,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,916,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $9.95 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

